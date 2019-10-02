Greenup County issues 30-day burning ban

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A burning ban has been issued in Greenup County.
An executive order from County Judge Executive Robert Carpenter says that's because several fires have happened and county leaders are concerned that the dry conditions could make any fire situation worse.
The ban is in effect for the next 30 days.
Several other counties across the region have issued similar warnings. The entire state of West Virginia has a burning ban in effect.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.