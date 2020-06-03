Grievance filed over South Charleston principal hiring

A grievance was filed against Kanawha County Schools by South Charleston High School Assistant Principal Kimberly Williams over the hiring of the principal at the school.

According to the grievance, Williams applied for the position of principal twice. The first application was thrown out because the son of a member of the Hiring Board applied. The second time resulted in the hiring of Dr. Gabriel King.

The grievance states Williams has worked as a teacher and administrator in Kanawha County Schools for 38 years, with seven of those as an assistant principal at South Charleston High School.

King had worked as an assistant principal at Scott High School in Boone County before working as an assistant principal at Riverside High for about 30 days before being hired as principal at South Charleston High School.

During the interview process, Williams received the highest score among four applicants -- an 86. Dr. King finished in third with a 66.

The grievance says that in the middle of a conversation between board members Jim Crawford and Tracy White, Crawford stated he could not support Williams because of personal issues.

The grievance states:

"It is presented that these statements occurred at the conference in October of 2018. The fact that statements of this nature were exchanged isn’t necessarily disputed. What is in dispute is whether Superintendent Duerring was aware or knew of these comments prior to his recommended candidate to the School Board. It was presented that during the conversation in New Orleans, Tracy White indicated to Crawford, Sr. that she believed the two vice principals at SCHS – including Grievant – would apply for the position again. Crawford, Sr., stated, “Well, you know the problem that Jim (Jr.) and Kim had in the past.” Tracy White shrugged and Crawford, Sr., continued: ‘Well, you know [referring to Grievant] she’s a lesbian . . . Well, I can – I can never support her.’ "

We have reached out to Kanawha County Schools for a statement from Crawford regarding that comment. WSAZ has not received a statement as of time of publication.

A West Virginia Code orders county boards of education to select professional positions based upon the person with the highest qualifications. After grading each applicant, Williams was the top candidate with a score of 144. King came in third with a score of 118. Two members of the interviewing team recommended Williams for the position at this time.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Ron Duerring said he wanted someone with a “new set of eyes” to take the position, according to the grievance.

Board members later testified they had not received the interview score sheets. White said that she had requested it and did not receive it.

The grievance argues that "it is more likely, than not, that either or both bias, favoritism or discrimination contributed to this non-selection situation."

Kanawha County Schools issued this statement later Wednesday: "We are committed to providing a fair process to any employee who raises concerns through a grievance. As this grievance is still ongoing, we have no comment at this time.”