'Grinch' steals from Christmas Cave

Hidden in the hills of Minford is one of the area’s most popular Christmas destinations come December.

"We had people from 22 different states and 10 different countries last year,” Mindy Martin said.

People come from far and wide to see the iconic light display in the "Christmas Cave." Each holiday season, the former mine is filled with lights and shows scenes from the nativity.

But on Saturday, Mindy Martin got a call from her brother-in-law with some bad news, and now they’re praying for a Christmas miracle in May.

"He called and said I think we have a problem somebody cut the chain on the exit gate and the Rhino’s gone,” Martin said.

Someone broke into the Christmas Cave and made off with their UTV, a Bluetooth radio, an LCD projector and construction equipment.

"These people were very lucky in that the security system was not on and it was just a fluke,” she said.

Martin and her family help run the non-profit, White Gravel Mines, that operates the Christmas Cave. Because they operate off of donations, they're taking a big hit.

"The stuff can be replaced but there’s no reason to spend the donations that we've gotten from people you know there's no reason to spend that money to replace that,” Martin said.

She says her husband's vision for the place when they first opened the mines 10 years ago was to transform it from a negative environment to a positive place where they can spread God's message.

Now they're hoping they can pass that along to whoever took the items.

"Have the opportunity to meet with them and show them what we’re doing out there and just show them God’s love and mercy,” she said.

They have faith there will be a happy ending.

"You know God is big and he is good and he is not going to let anything stop what's going on out there,” Martin said.

White Gravel Mines says despite the break-in they still plan to hold their annual Xtreme Trail Run next month and other upcoming events, including the Christmas Cave.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.