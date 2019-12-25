‘Grinch’ tosses cash in the air at Calif. mall

An unlikely character brightened a lot of holiday shoppers' Christmas Eve in California.

“The Grinch” showered hundreds of $1 bills on last-minute mall shoppers in California on Tuesday evening. (Carlos Barajas/KOVR/CNN)

“The Grinch” showered hundreds of $1 bills on last-minute mall shoppers Tuesday evening. A man named Terry admitted he was the one behind the mask.

"I was the guy that did it with a couple of my friends," he said. "And we just wanted to bring smiles to y'alls' faces."

He said the money, about $2,500, was raised through donations. It was the second year he and his friends had done it.

Video captured the mall madness around the center court at the Weberstown Mall.

Carlos Barajas and his family were waiting in line for pictures with Santa.

"It was a lot of money," he said.

He started recording, as the crowd went wild for the cash. His kids got in on the action.

"It looked like it was raining," one of them said.

Word spread quickly about the Grinch's holiday magic, and the video went viral.

Terry said his goal was to make everyone's Christmas a little bit brighter.

"I hope it inspires others to do the same, give back," said the Grinch.

