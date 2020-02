The Landscaping Workshop at Gritt's Midway Greenhouse is Saturday at 10 a.m.

Retail Manager Chris Knorr in Studio 3.

The cost is $30. After the workshop, you will get that money back as a credit towards the purchase of shrubs, trees, or perennials this spring.

Topics of the workshop include properly evaluating your site conditions, the process of selecting the correct plants for your home, basic design principles, and proper planting methods.

