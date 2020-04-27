Grocery store employee in Prestonsburg, Ky. tests positive for COVID-19

A grocery store employee in Prestonsburg has tested positive for COVID-19, the Floyd County Health Department said Monday.

It said the employee worked part-time in the deli. Food City told the health department that the employee only works one day a week and last worked five hours on Saturday, April 25.

“The associate has shown no symptoms and is self-isolating at home,” the health department said in a release.

That agency said anyone who had 30 minutes or longer of direct contact with anyone at the deli Saturday, especially closer than 6 feet, should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Risk to any other people is believed to be low, and overall risk is believed to be minimal due to the employee's limited hours and protective gear that was used, the health department said.

Food City reported it has completed a deep-level cleaning and sanitation, as recommended by CDC guidelines.

