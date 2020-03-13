Grocery stores see rush following coronavirus warnings

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a rush at grocery stores.

Tower Food Fair in Barboursville closed out the week, seeing three times as many customers as a typical Friday, owner Tim Forth told WSAZ.

"It's pure pandemonium today," Forth said. "It's like a snow scare on steroids."

Barboursville resident Djuan Orr says he's stocking up on food and supplies because he plans to be around as few people as possible in the coming days to try to avoid catching COVID-19.

"I'm going to stay in," he said. "I'm going to self-quarantine myself. I'm not around a lot of people anyway, so I feel good about myself not getting sick."

Toilet paper shelves at the Route 60 Huntington Walmart were empty Friday evening.

"I guess if you're going to be inside for a long period of time, you would need a lot of toilet paper," Orr said.

Ruth Swanson has a grandson coming home from WVU, which cancelled classes because of the coronavirus. She'll be preparing extra, larger meals during his extended break.

"He'll be over to eat with us a little more often," she said.

Swanson says she won't be going out as often because of the pandemic.

"I'm just trying to be sensible," she said.

Forth says they had to run extra trucks from their distribution center Friday to keep shelves stocked.

"We can recover faster than most stores can, because we are the only grocery warehouse in the state of West Virginia," he said. "We're right here in Huntington so that makes it a little easier to recover."

