Group advocates for alcohol sales in Greenup County, Ky.

A group that is advocating to put alcohol sales on the ballot in one eastern Kentucky county will start working to get signatures on petitions come next Monday.

Currently the county is dry, meaning there are no alcohol sales. In 2013, a countywide ballot issue to allow for alcohol sales in Greenup County failed.

At a meeting Monday night, members of the group decided that they will work to put the issue on ballot in individual cities and towns rather than a countywide approach.

"Last time we were all alone kinda and this time there is tons of people who are showing up in support of this. That's always a positive thing. I just want to reiterate that this is an economic issue not a morality issue. This is about keeping tax revenue for us here at home," Jeremy Bates said.

The group's hope is to get the issue on the ballot in May 2020.