Group aims to help entrepreneurs in the Mountain State

There is a new website for West Virginians thinking about starting or expanding their business.

"Almost Heaven Media/Digital" will be running an online portal called "Impact West Virginia" to help aspiring entrepreneurs.

The website has about 70 groups that can help guide an entrepreneur through topics ranging from a business plan to how to secure financing. Click here for more.

The developers of the website say they see themselves as connectors, helping entrepreneurs launch ideas and help existing business owners take their venture to the next level.

"We have entrepreneurs. They come to us. They come through the portal. We help match them up. If you ask me today, who is the best group to help a small business start-up in West Virginia, I would say, where, what type of business, what resources do they have?" said AHM CEO Harry Bell.