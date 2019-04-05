Group calls for bipartisan solution for increased access to quality child care

There's growing bipartisan concern in Washington, D.C. that working families have a hard time finding affordable and quality child care.

Barry Ford, the president and CEO of Council for a Strong America, said, “It’s a crisis in this country.”

Ford's nonpartisan organization released a study that shows lack of child care is costing the country $57 billion per year because parents are leaving work early, or because they're turning down career opportunities.

Ford said, “Working families should only have to shoulder the burden they can carry for the care of their young children.”

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) said she is listening to public and private leaders about potential solutions, and is exploring a new legislative proposal.

Bustos said, “It might involve something like making sure childcare workers are paid a decent wage because a lot of people don’t go into childcare work because they don’t make any money, or it might mean we have to subsidize child care in rural America.”

Rachel Greszler, from the conservative think-tank Heritage Foundation, said fixing child care issue may be less about government getting involved, and more about rolling back regulations on standards.

Greszler said, “A lot of those standards just don’t result in better quality, so that’s something that the states could be addressing to look at lowering the costs.”

According to the Council for a Strong America's report, parents in 28 states are paying more for child care than the average cost of college tuition and fees.