Group raises thousands to build county's first skate park

A Logan group is raising money to build the county's first skate park in memory of two young men who recently died.

Shirts being sold for $10 to help raise funds for a skateboarding park in Logan County.

Nick Bonelli and Phillip Ward grew up in Logan and loved to skateboard around town with friends. They always dreamed of having their own skate park where they were welcome to safely skateboard, but every effort they made was denied by leaders.

After the pair passed away over the past six months, friends renewed their effort to finally build a skate park, this time, in their memory.

"We're doing this to honor them in a way that people close to Nick and Phillip will always have something that they can do," campaign creator Ryan Allen said.

He created the fundraiser on Facebook with a goal of getting $10,000 to purchase at least a half acre of land in the Logan area. The shock came when the donations started pouring in and that goal was reached within 24 hours.

"I never expected that in my life," Allen said. "I can’t recall any time in the past 15 years when the community has rallied like this to raise this much money."

The goal was then increased to $50,000 which Allen expects is enough to cover half the costs of designing and building the skate park. He also got other community groups and friends of Bonelli and Ward involved.

"All good things take hard work," Joey Stevens said. He grew up skating with Bonelli and works with the development group The Finding ACTS Foundation. "This isn’t going to be something that is going to be easy come, easy go. What it’s going to take is a community that doesn’t just see the loss of a friend or family member, but that they see what happens when a community just focuses on itself."

Allen, Stevens and others are now working to raise more money from local businesses and possibly get the City of Logan or County Commission to contribute to help them build the park.

"I had friends from school that I hadn’t talked to in a decade reach out to me and tell me that it was an amazing thing that I was doing," Allen said. "They immediately wanted to know the plans. Stevens and I, we both assured everybody that this is not an overnight process. It’s going to take some time, but if we keep our tenacity about it, it’s going to happen."

Allen said they are already looking at potential locations and have identified the county's garbage dump location in the Mt. Gay area as a top choice.

"We want to make it accessible to the children that leave school, that live in town, make it easier for parents to be able to drop their kids off so they know they are in a populated area that their kids are going to be watched and taken care of," Stevens said.