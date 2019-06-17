Growing food truck trend prompts rule change in Charleston

The city of Charleston is trying to clear a few roadblocks so that food trucks can move down the streets with no problems.

City leaders say that rules were written with a growing food truck trend in mind.

Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin says they are submitting a plan that will allow for food trucks, safe streets, and is considerate of brick-and-mortar restaurants.

A committee is looking at the proposal now and will make suggestions before sending it to City Council for a vote.