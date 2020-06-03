Guidance released for low-contact sports in West Virginia

Athletes in low-contact sports, will be able to be back on the field next week, June 8, under West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Comeback Plan.

The guidance was released Wednesday afternoon. You can read it by

clicking or tapping here.

During his daily news briefings, the governor has said sports like softball, baseball, soccer and equestrian events are considered low-contact.

June 22 is when games with “limited spectators” will be allowed.

Leading up to June 8, the document says coaches are asked to develop guidelines for their teams based on federal, state and local guidelines and best practices of specific sports.

When it comes to occupancy at the practices and competitions the guidelines are as follows:

Practices: Manage the number of players and participants to ensure proper social distancing may be achieved and excessive interaction among players is limited.

Competitions: Limit facility occupancy as necessary to ensure proper social distancing may be achieved in accordance with CDC guidelines. Encourage spectators, if any, to bring their own seating and/or spread out to the greatest extent possible, including by leaving bleacher rows empty between spectators or by other appropriate social distancing measures.



In addition to marking the facilities to help ensure proper social distancing, adding signage, equipment cleaning, and health screenings, equipment sharing is encouraged to be kept to a minimum.

