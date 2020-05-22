Guidance for video lottery retailers released by governor's office

Video lottery retailers can open with limited occupancy on Saturday, May 30 in West Virginia.

That’s according to guidance released as part of Governor Jim Justice’s reopening plan. To read those guidelines: click here

Owners and operators are asked to change layouts or restrict access to seating in order to maintain six feet of space between customers.

Staff is asked to regularly clean machines and customers “should be asked to assist” by wiping down surfaces before and after use.

