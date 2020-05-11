Guidelines for W.Va. camping, recreational equipment rental now available

Guidelines have been released for businesses that will be allowed to rent outdoor recreational gear to people beginning May 21 in West Virginia.

To read them: CLICK HERE.

For equipment rentals of things like kayaks, canoes, bicycles and such, there are specific cleaning guidelines prior to use, throughout the day and exactly where it needs to be cleaned.

According to the guidelines, “All helmets and life jackets, utilized by customers, must be cleaned and disinfected prior to being issued to a rental customer. All helmets and life jackets must be cleaned prior to each rental and immediately upon return of the rental.”

Guidelines have also been released for policies and procedures at state campgrounds which will also open on May 21, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, and only for in-state residents. To read them: CLICK HERE.

According to the guidelines, “Campground staff should establish proper physical distancing between campsites by ensuring at least 30 feet between neighboring camping units. When possible, reserve only nonadjacent campsites.” The guidelines go on to say “no day passes or visitors. Only persons listed on the registration are allowed on the property.”

Guests will also be asked some general health screening questions. Guidelines for restrooms, camp stores and laundry facilities are as follows:

“Campground staff should increase routine cleaning and disinfection procedures with emphasis on frequently touched surfaces (such as door handles, counters, light switches, toilets, etc.). Cleaning solutions: Cleaning products and protocols shall include EPA-approved disinfectants that meet CDC requirements for use and effectiveness against viruses, bacteria and other airborne and bloodborne pathogens.”

