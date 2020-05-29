Guidelines for W.Va. movie theater re-openings released

Your next trip to the movies in West Virginia could involve you being ushered to your seat.

That’s one of the suggestions to help ensure that social distancing is properly followed when movie theaters reopen.

The guidance says they can reopen on Friday, June 5.

As far as a theater's occupancy, owners/operators have two options under the guidelines:

Limit facility occupancy to a maximum of 50 percent of capacity as dictated by seating capacity, or limit facility occupancy to a maximum capacity that will allow for proper social distancing to be achieved between patrons who do not reside together.

In order to achieve social distancing of 6 feet between all people who do not live together, it is suggested that schedules be altered to avoid “unnecessary interactions,” adjust layouts or restrict seating between customers to every other row, use assigned seating, or have an usher to seat groups.

Employees and customers can expect health screenings when entering the building.

Concessions will be run under the guidance of restaurants.

You can read the movie theater reopening guidelines here.

