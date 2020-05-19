Guidelines for zoo reopenings in W.Va. released

Zoos can reopen on Tuesday, May 26 as a part of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Comeback plan.

The guidelines say the locations can reopen with 50 percent visitor capacity.

You can read the guidelines: HERE.

The guidelines say that common areas including public seating areas, play areas, and any other locations at which individuals may congregate should be closed.

Guests will be asked not to touch displays or exhibits, and that group visits, guided tours, public programs, and special or private events with groups of more than 25 be cancelled until the Safer at Home Order is lifted.

