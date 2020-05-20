Guidelines for bar reopenings in W.Va. released

As a part of Week 5 in Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan, bars can operate at 50 percent capacity both indoors and outdoors.

The reopening can happen on May 26. You can read the guidelines: HERE.

Social distancing, a regular cleaning schedule and disposable bottles, cups, and menus are also listed as guidelines for reopening.

The guidelines also say: “Tables within designated “bar areas” may be used for general seating subject to the same limitations as all other tables in the restaurant. Until May 26, 2020, service from the bar directly to patrons is prohibited, and no patrons are permitted to sit or stand at the bar. Effective May 26, 2020, bar seating should be spaced to maintain at least six (6) feet of distance between patrons who do not reside together.”

