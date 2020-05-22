Guidelines for pools reopening released in W.Va.

The guidelines for pools to open as the state of West Virginia navigates its response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been released.

Pools will be able to open Saturday, May 30. The CDC says chemicals in pool water, including chlorine, kill the COVID-19 virus.

According to the guidance, “pool operators are allowed to implement more stringent guidelines as they see fit.”

The guidelines say patrons should bring their own towels rather than use any that are provided for them. It also suggests that pool toys, goggles, and such not be shared.

Patrons and staff are asked follow social distancing guidelines, as well as participate in general health screening questions upon entry or at the start of an employee’s shift.

The number of people in restaurant, restroom and shower facilities should also be limited. Frequent cleaning of all common spaces and touch points is also a part of the guidance.

