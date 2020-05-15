Guidelines for training, gymnastic, dance facilities in West Virginia

The state of West Virginia has released more guidelines as more types of gyms are able to reopen on Monday, May 18.

Facilities where low-contact sports training happens, including gymnastic facilities and dance studios, will be allowed to operate at 40 percent occupancy.

You can read the guidelines here.

Other safety precautions will be taken like daily health screenings and more frequent cleaning of common touch points.

WSAZ told you Thursday that gyms could reopen.

