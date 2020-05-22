Guidelines released for casinos reopening in W.Va.

Staff will clean, and customers will be asked to help wipe down surfaces at casinos when they’re allowed to reopen in West Virginia on Friday, June 5.

That is according to the guidelines released by Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

You can read them by: CLICKING HERE.

According to the guidance, casinos can reopen using 50 percent occupancy based on the facilities’ fire code.

The number of people seated for table games should be limited, and according to the guidance, only games where the dealer touches the cards should be played. Any dice or other game pieces should be cleaned before and after use. Chips should be cycled between unused tables to ensure more frequent cleaning.

Owners/operators are asked to change layouts or restrict access to seating in order to maintain 6 feet of space between customers, or use physical barriers like Plexiglas.

According to the document, any gloves worn at gaming stations or money cages by employees must be clear.

