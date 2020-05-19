Guidelines released for spas, massage facilities in W.Va.

Spas and massage services can resume in West Virginia on Saturday, May 30 as a part of the state’s reopening plan.

You can read the guidelines: HERE.

Like at hair salons and barber shops, customers will be asked to wait outside or in their cars until their appointment is going to begin.

The guidelines go on to say that “all services must be scheduled with adequate time in between appointments to properly clean and disinfect.” It also says that “appointments should be staggered to avoid multiple people in the waiting areas, locker rooms, showers, or other common areas.”

Owners/operators are asked to remove or reduce “display items, common toiletries in locker rooms, and other similar touch points should be removed or reduced to the maximum extent possible and any items that currently are common in these environments should be removed or placed out of reach of customers to reduce customer contact.”

In addition, the guidelines say that cooperation will be needed with local health departments as owners plan for potential COVID-19 cases.

