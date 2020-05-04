Guidelines salons must follow if they decide to open

Phase two of West Virginia's reopening plan means local hair salons, nail salons and barber shops can get back to work after 6 weeks.

In Charleston that looks different across the board. Some, such as Jeannie Shew, work at their own salon, taking clients, cutting and coloring hair.

"I looked at the book to see who was the furthest off that didn't get their hair done for the last six weeks," Shew said.

Shew said she is cleaning thoroughly after each appointment. She is booked for the next three weeks, one client at a time.

"I told them the protocol, they need to stay in their car until I motion for them to come in," Shew said.

She says wearing gloves is not safe for her when she cuts hair because the gloves do not allow finger to grip them but she will be wearing a mask at all times. Wearing a mask and gloves is required for clients.

Masks are also required at Tops Off Barber Shop, according to owner Scott Spencer.

"This is a new way of life so I will be reopen tomorrow (Monday) at 10 a.m. but don't know how long we'll see how it goes," Spencer said.

Spencer employs other barbers but they are all independent contractors within his shop. He said if an employee does not feel comfortable working, it is their decision to stay home.

Seats are taped off, clients placed 6 feet apart and Spencer said he is taking every precaution.

"The service we will not be able to provide is any kind of beard trimming, facial shaving, mustaches or anything (because) you cannot remove your masks," said Spencer.

Clients can come sit in a Tops Off Chair for hair cuts, shampoo and conditioning.

Tray's Barber Shop also employs barbers. Owner Tray Coleman made the decision to stay closed until June 1st.

"If you look at it, you can't cure a disease within a month," Coleman said. "We see some of the health issues that has come with this virus you have a lot of people with diabetes heart disease things like that why put them at risk."

When Coleman heard about COVID-19, he implemented safety procedures even before the Charleston social distancing advisory. He said his priority is avoiding risk and keeping his community safe.

"I know a lot of people want to get back to work I'd like to get back to work but I'm not going to put myself my barbers and other people at risk just to come out to make money," Coleman said.

It is not required to open according to the West Virginia Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists but these guidelines from the board outline best practices for shops to take. The board can even fine shops for not abiding by the rules.

Click HERE! for the West Virginia Board of Barbers and Cosmetology guidelines.