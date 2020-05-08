Guidelines to celebrate public Mass revealed

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has released the guidelines to celebrating public Mass amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, public Masses are planned to resume on May 23rd. Anyone who is sick, fearful of infection, or more susceptible to infection are asked to stay home.

Masks and social distancing will be required at Mass. Families who live together may sit together, but six feet distance will be required otherwise. Masks will be worn at all times with the exception of the Holy Communion ceremony.

Hymnals will not be used and hand holding at the Sign of Peace will be omitted. Churches with multiple Masses will be cleaned in between each service.

Most Rev. Mark Brennan, Bishop to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, said “When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, we

entered a Phase I, suspending the public celebration of Masses and closing our churches to protect the health and safety of our people. This new Phase II is a transitional phase, requiring the full cooperation of clergy and laity so that public Masses may be celebrated in the safest manner possible, until we can enter Phase III, the return to normal practice in our liturgical life.”