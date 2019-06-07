Gun Violence Awareness Day in Charleston

Across the nation, people are raising awareness Friday, June 7, for gun violence.

Tymell McKinney was shot and killed in Charleston while sitting on his front porch back in 2014.

For Deanna McKinney in Charleston, it's something she has dedicated her life to.

"How many lives are we going to continue to lose before we actually wake up and say hey, I'm going to do something about it," McKinney said.

She lost her son Tymel McKinney back in 2014. He was sitting on their front porch on Charleston's West Side when he was shot and killed. Police say he was an innocent victim of random gun violence. Click here for that story.

Since her son died, McKinney says she's seen several other kids in the community die from senseless gun violence.

"There's been numerous, over 12, because he's been dead five years and I can say over 12 that I've know personally, that I had to watch be buried," McKinney said.

With two shootings within 24 hours this week in Charleston, she says she worries for the kids out to play this summer.

She's asking everyone to wear orange this weekend, the color for gun safety.

"When you are on the interstate and you are riding around, you see everything is orange, your signs, your lights, everything is orange, which is for safety colors."

A gun violence awareness event starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Magic Island in Charleston. There will be free food, speakers and family fun.

In Huntington, there will be a 'wear orange' event at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Ritter Park.

