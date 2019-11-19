UPDATE | No students hurt after gun found on school playground

UPDATE 11/19/19 @ 1:40 p.m.

Ashland Police say no students came in direct contact with a gun that was found on the playground at Poage Elementary Tuesday.

Police say students were removed from the playground around 11:30 a.m. when the gun was found buried near play equipment.

All students and staff are safe.

It is unclear if the gun is connected to a shooting in that area Sunday night that officers are still investigating.

Investigators are checking the area with special equipment to ensure there are no other dangers on the property.

Police say if you have any information about the case, contact Detective Lee at 606-385-3273 or email at silentwitness@ashlandky.gov.

A gun has been found at an elementary school playground in Ashland.

Poage Elementary School Principal Katie Holbrook tells WSAZ the gun was found Tuesday.

No one was hurt.

Ashland Police are on the scene.

WSAZ has reached out to Ashland Independent Schools for more information.

