Gun rights advocates push to make Boyd County a '2nd Amendment sanctuary county'

Every member of the Boyd County Fiscal Court said Tuesday they would vote in favor of declaring Boyd a '2nd Amendment sanctuary county'.

It was a packed house during the first meeting to address a measure that would prohibit the enforcement of gun control policies that are perceived as a violation of the Second Amendment.

Several other counties in the state of Kentucky have already passed similar resolutions.

Lewis County passed a similar resolution protecting gun rights on Dec. 30.

Carter County voted on a similar matter Monday. The resolution was passed unanimously.

Pike County leaders say the Fiscal Court has a similar resolution on its agenda.

Greenup County Fiscal Court is expected to meet about the issue on Jan. 14.

Lawrence County Fiscal Court announced Tuesday the public is invited to attend the next meeting on Jan. 14 to have their voices heard about a resolution to make Lawrence County a '2nd Amendment sanctuary county'. Leaders say for those who can not attend but would like their voices heard can read a copy of the resolution at the Lawrence County Courthouse and sign a paper in support or in opposition.

A second meeting about the resolution will be held Tuesday evening in Boyd County. More community members will have the opportunity to speak beginning at 6:30 p.m. Members of the fiscal court are also expected to take a vote.

