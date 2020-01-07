Gun rights advocates push to make Boyd County a '2nd Amendment sanctuary county'

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Every member of the Boyd County Fiscal Court said Tuesday they would vote in favor of declaring Boyd a '2nd Amendment sanctuary county'.
It was a packed house during the first meeting to address a measure that would prohibit the enforcement of gun control policies that are perceived as a violation of the Second Amendment.
Several other counties in the state of Kentucky have already passed similar resolutions.
- Lewis County passed a similar resolution protecting gun rights on Dec. 30.
- Carter County voted on a similar matter Monday. The resolution was passed unanimously.
- Pike County leaders say the Fiscal Court has a similar resolution on its agenda.
- Greenup County Fiscal Court is expected to meet about the issue on Jan. 14.
- Lawrence County Fiscal Court announced Tuesday the public is invited to attend the next meeting on Jan. 14 to have their voices heard about a resolution to make Lawrence County a '2nd Amendment sanctuary county'. Leaders say for those who can not attend but would like their voices heard can read a copy of the resolution at the Lawrence County Courthouse and sign a paper in support or in opposition.
A second meeting about the resolution will be held Tuesday evening in Boyd County. More community members will have the opportunity to speak beginning at 6:30 p.m. Members of the fiscal court are also expected to take a vote.
