Gunman, 1 other dead in Tennessee mall shooting

Police say a man fatally shot a Pennsylvania woman and wounded a Massachusetts man outside an outlet mall near Great Smoky Mountains National Park before killing himself on Tuesday.

The gunman was identified as 21-year-old Leon Steven Jones of Newport-Sevierville, Tennessee.

The woman was 24-year-old Olivia Katel Cunningham of York, Pennsylvania. The wounded man, 75-year-old John Marr of Templeton, Massachusetts. Marr was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center. His condition is not known.

Sevierville police spokesman Bob Stahlke says all three were shot with a semiautomatic handgun. Investigators say it appears the shooter didn't know either victim, who weren't related.

The Associated Press reports that Stahlke said that there was no longer any threat, and the Tanger Outlets mall remained open except for a small area cordoned off as a crime scene