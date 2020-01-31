Gunnoe Farms to stop producing salads after 34 years

Gunnoe Farms announced in its Facebook page Friday morning that it will stop its production of salads in Charleston.

The post called the end of salad production a 'devastating blow' to the family and employees of Gunnoe's.

Sausage production will not be affected by this closure. The sausage production is based out of Goode, Virginia.

The post says that the closing of salad production comes after a dispute with West Virginia American Water in regards to the 2014 water crisis. The post says, "what finally did the company in was WV American Water's non-payment of our water claim."

The post says that due to miscommunication from the water company lead to 18,000 pounds of product being destroyed due to potential contamination.

The post closes by saying that the owner is going to try to sell the product line and thanking everyone for a 'wonderful 34 years.'