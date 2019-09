Two elected officials from the Guyan Conservation District were in Studio 3 today to talk about farming, gardening, and those who aspire to be either.

Jason Ekers, Conservation Supervisor in the Guyan District, and Ken Brown, Cabell County Supervisor say if you need their services or want to get involved, you can call The Guyan District Office at 304-528-5718.