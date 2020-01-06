WATCH | Soldier surprises family after 11-month deployment

More than 140 soldiers of the West Virginia Army National Guard's 821st Horizontal Construction Company, part of the 1092nd Engineer Battalion, returned home Friday.

Governor Jim Justice greeted the solders, along with hundreds of their family members, at McLaughin Air National Guard Base in Charleston; however, Sergeant Anthony Jones opted for a more intimate homecoming.

Jones surprised his children this weekend at a holiday party after an 11-month deployment. There were cheers, tears and big hugs.

Jones served in Kuwait and Afghanistan.

During their deployment, soldiers with the West Virginia Army National Guard's 821st Horizontal Construction Company supported operations Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, and Freedom Sentinel in the Middle East.

