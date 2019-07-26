HIV grant proposed to help prevent spread of the virus

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation have applied for a grant to take HIV outreach testing to the community.

Their reason behind it was the Cabell County HIV outbreak, according to Janet Briscoe, director of Epidemiology and Emergency Preparedness.

Briscoe says the population they are most concerned about are the people in high-risk groups such as, homeless and injection drug use.

"Once that population has someone enter that has the virus, if they're sharing needles, that puts them at higher risk," Briscoe said.

Out of roughly 600 high-risk people, only one had come back HIV positive, according to the organization Health Right.

Health Right offers incentives like gift cards, to encourage people to come out and get tested. They test anyone but will research each patient's history when testing outside of the center to see if they are high risk.

Janet Briscoe says she hopes this grant, if approved, will help keep these numbers low.

"We will be offering free testing for HIV and hepatitis C," Briscoe said

"We are also partnering with University of Charleston to do Narcan training and to give Narcan to people that are concerned about overdoses."

She says the grant will also allow them to educate the community on the virus and people affected by it.

"Also to reduce the stigma of people that are concerned in the community about HIV."

She says the amount they have requested for the grant is around $50,000.