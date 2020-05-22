Hometown Hero | Shelby Moore

COVID-19 forced schools to close their doors, leaving many kids to rely on food boxes prepared by school districts. Shelby Moore, a Minford Local School district teacher's aide, volunteered to help deliver food boxes to students in her community.

"The first week that all this started, they were giving out food. I realized they were needing more food than they were just giving out on a regular week because the kids are eating at home three days a week," Moore said.

She saw an increasing need for food in her district, so she cooked up a plan to help the kids in the Minford Local School District. She started thinking of what she could do to help. She cooked up a plan to help kids.

Moore came up with the idea to cook and sell meals for families and seniors who have a hard time getting out of the house during COVID-19 or are tired of cooking. She sells individual ones for $8, and family dinners for $30. Every penny earned used to buy groceries at stores to provide additional food in the food boxes distributed by Minford Local School District.

The first week she sold a meatloaf meal with mashed potatoes and desert and she had six family meals. She made a hundred some dollars and took that money and went to Sam's Club to spend it food for the boxes. Weeks later, the orders keep growing, bringing in nearly $1,200 one week.

"I have a lot of older people that either can't get out or have been too afraid to get out, and they buy meals and they look forward to it every Thursday, and they are standing there waiting on me. It's been nice, because I've gotten to meet a lot of older people, as well," Moore said.

To place an order, you can send her a message on Facebook. She will be having a hot dog dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday May, 28 at the Minford Fire Station.