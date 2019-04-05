Hometown Heroes | Brother & sister duo changing lives through recovery

Eight years separate big brother Daniel Perdue from little sister Krystal Parsley.

They've always shared a special bond.

Over the years, though the innocence of childhood faded away, the grips of drug addiction and desperation grew stronger.

"Completely desperate, I had lost everything, I couldn't hold down a job, I lost my son, my family," Krystal said.

"I was miserable, I was unproductive, I couldn't live up to the potential that people told me I had. I wasn't who I knew I could be," Daniel said.

Fast forward and today people in recovery know this pair as a dynamic duo. Not only did they change their own lives, they have devoted them to helping others do the same through counseling, ministry and even a little tough love. They have helped hundreds of people.

They are in a good place today because Krystal decided it was time to make a change. She came to Lifehouse a non-profit recovery organization, found God, her purpose, a job and sobriety.

"My entire life I've always felt a little bit different and kind of not worthy, and I never looked at life for what it could be, I looked at it for what it wasn't," Krystal said.

Two years into her sobriety she was strong enough to reach out to her brother.

"I am eight years older but she's my hero," Daniel went on to say, "When I hit my lowest point and found the message on my phone 'OK big brother, let me help you' she begged me 'let me help.'"

"I look up to him, for a lot, anytime I go to him for support and encouragement and direction, so I would maybe say that he is the hero," Krystal said of Daniel.

Today they both work for the recovery group who helped to save their lives, The Lifehouse. Click here to to find out more about the organization's services