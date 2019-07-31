Hail and wind storm rips through community in Wayne County

A cluster of homes had to deal with downed power lines, phone lines and tree limbs in the road after a hail storm moved through Tuesday evening.

Trees lying across Cabwaylingo Park road in Wilsondale late Tuesday evening in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Tree limbs blocked Cabwaylingo Park Road in Wilsondale, located near the Wayne-Mingo County line.

It was a tough scene for a community that already has issues with crumbling roads and lack of cell service.

"If anything major would have happened to anybody in this community last night, we would have had no outside contact with anyone to let them know if there had been a death, if there had been anyone injured," Wilsondale resident Karen Toney said. "There was no way in or out for someone to come get us or help us cause there was trees down. There's no cell service through here. The landline of course was down and we had no power."

Toney suffered a scare of her own as her dog Zephyr was caught underneath a fallen tree. Luckily, he survived without any injuries.

"We thought he was dead actually," Toney said. "He was almost completely covered by tree limbs, and [hail] was everywhere. There was lightning, rain, tons of everything falling at once."

Workers from AEP and Asplundh cleaned up the roads and returned power to Wilsondale by early Wednesday morning.