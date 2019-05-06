Hail storm damages homes in Putnam County

A hail storm left its mark Friday in Putnam County after damaging many homes.

Many homes throughout Putnam County, West Virginia, were damaged after a hail storm came through on Friday during severe weather.

"I pulled into what seemed like a war zone and it was pretty bad," said David Perry, a homeowner in Putnam County.

Perry's home received a broken window and light fixture due to the storm. He says he also now has dents on his garage door and cars, as well as holes in his siding.

Perry was just one of many who had significant damage to their homes. His neighbor next door had holes in the siding of their home and many of their window screens were broken, as well.

"Obviously it could've been a lot worst," Perry said. "This is actually the first time I've ever filed a home claim. I mean, it is what it is."