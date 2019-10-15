Half-mile zip line added to resort in Wayne County

What was recently an empty ridge in Genoa in Wayne County has turned into a growing resort.

Joe Boffo opened Rustic Ravines, 27 miles south of Huntington, two years ago with cabin rentals and ATV and hiking trails.

"We've had people staying from all over the country," Boffo said. "I think if people get behind us, we can make this the new Gatlinburg."

"You can get away from everything," Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. "It's remote and off the beaten path, but that's a good thing."

The latest addition is a half-mile zip line that reaches 150 feet called the Big Zipper. A ribbon-cutting for the zip line was held Tuesday.

"It's awesome, and it's nothing like what you think," Sharon Dingess from Ashland said. "It's a really smooth ride down. You can just look around. There's no twisting or turning to it. It's perfect."

"I like to say tourism is the clean burning energy of the future for West Virginia," Boffo said. "The coal industry took a serious hit in the last 30 years, and a lot of things have gone downhill, but I think tourism will bring it back."

Boffo says they've gotten grants and they'll be working on creating other new attractions, including a mountain coaster.

Boffo says the location is ideal because they're near four state parks.

"We're in the middle of a big trail system," he said.

You can learn more about the resort on their website here.

