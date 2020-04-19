Half of voters say they don’t trust Trump’s coronavirus statements

A new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll reports 44 percent of voters say they approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, while 52 percent disapprove.

That’s essentially unchanged from March, when 45 percent gave the president a thumbs up here and 51 percent gave him a thumbs down.

Trump’s overall job rating stands at 46 percent approve, 51 percent disapprove – which is identical to his score in March and is consistent with his numbers over the past two years.

Only 36 percent of respondents in the poll say they generally trust what Trump has said when it comes to the coronavirus, while 52 percent say they don’t trust him.

By comparison, 69 percent say they trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (or CDC); 66 percent trust their own governor; 60 percent trust Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert; 46 percent trust New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; and 35 percent trust Vice President Mike Pence.

The numbers for Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, are 26 percent trust, 29 percent don’t trust, and 42 percent who aren’t aware of his coronavirus statements or who don’t have an opinion.

As for the federal government’s response to the coronavirus, 50 percent of voters say they’re satisfied with the measures intended to limit the disease’s spread, versus 48 percent who are dissatisfied.

But just 34 percent are satisfied with the federal government ensuring there are enough tests to limit its spread, and only 34 percent are satisfied with there being enough medical supplies.