Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden to speak at Marshall awards dinner

Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden will speak at an awards dinner at Marshall University this spring.

Marshall says Bowden will attend the dinner that recognizes donors and honors student-athletes.

It will be held April 24 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Bowden won two national championships at Florida State and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

He was West Virginia's coach in 1970 when a plane crash involving the Marshall football team killed 75 people. After the crash, Bowden welcomed the new Marshall coaching staff to Morgantown to study West Virginia's spring practices.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the plane crash.