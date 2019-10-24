Halloween Comicfest at Inner Geek

The Inner Geek in Huntington and Ashland are two of the thousands of local comic shops around the world celebrating the comic book industry’s premiere fall event on Saturday, October 26th: Halloween ComicFest!

Each year, thousands of participating shops celebrate Halloween and comics by giving away comics to millions of fans and introducing them to the wonders of comics and comic book shops.

Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all available online at www.halloweencomicfest.com.

Halloween ComicFest kicks off at 10 a.m. in Huntington at 30 Pullman Square, and 11 a.m. in Ashland at 104 16th Street and runs until 7 p.m.