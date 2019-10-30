Halloween faces weather demons

By now you know that many Thursday night trick-or-treat activities have been moved to Saturday or Monday night due to the predicted Thursday rainstorm.

In an era when it is strategic for sports officials to make similar moves (PGA events, MLB playoff games, NCAA game times), the reality is the AI (artificial intelligence) built into present day weather models is so good that most big weather events can be well predicted even a few days in advance.

Given the pouring rain and strong winds predicted for Thursday morning into mid-afternoon, many officials have played it safe and pushed back trick-or-treat night to Saturday night. Cold but dry weather with light winds and temperatures in the 40s are predicted for then.

Now before the witching hour on Thursday (trick-or-treat is a go as of press time in communities like Ashland, Madison and Williamson), many landscapers and construction workers will be fighting a losing battle against the day-long rain and wind assault.

The most likely sequence of events is for an inch or more of rain to create widespread street flooding in the morning into early afternoon. While the wind will blow hard much of the day, the most chaotic time for high winds would cross the region from 11 a.m. west to 2 p.m. east. Should these winds exceed the predicted 40 mph threshold, then power hits would be possible. Still the risk for widespread damaging winds looks to occur just to the east of our region.

By mid-late afternoon those winds will start chasing in a late-fall chill. Temperatures which start out and stay near 70 in the morning will crash into the 40s by day’s end. Sure the steady rain will be gone by 5-6 p.m., but brief chilly showers are still expected through 8 p.m.

So after a top driest September on record, October is about to go into the record books as the top 5 wettest with Huntington at risk to be dubbed the wettest SHOULD ANOTHER 1.5” of rain fall.

