Hamlin City Council votes against medication-assisted treatment clinics in some areas

Medication-assisted treatment clinics that aim to help people in recovery will not be allowed within 1,000 feet of public places, like schools, churches or residential areas in the town of Hamlin.

Council on Monday night voted 3-1 in favor of the issue. This comes after some neighbors were concerned that the drug used to help people in recovery could get into the wrong hands.

This move comes after Lincoln Primary Care Center initially wanted to place a clinic in downtown Hamlin – a decision they later changed.

Neighbors have been voicing their concerns, saying they are concerned a clinic's use of suboxone could lead to potential problems in the future.

Officials with the clinic say the drugs will be regulated in order to prevent any issues.

