Handgun stopped at Yeager Airport checkpoint

A woman from Elkview was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at at Yeager Airport on Sunday.

The officers detected a loaded .380 caliber handgun in her carry-on bag.

The gun was confiscated and the woman was detained for questioning prior to citing her on weapons charges. The woman told officials that she forgot she had her loaded gun with her.

The woman was cleared to fly without her gun.

This marked the fifth gun stopped by TSA at Yeager Airport this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.