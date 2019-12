The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, January 11 at 4 p.m., and in Huntington at the Mountain Health Arena on Sunday, January 12 for their 'Pushing the Limits' World Tour.

Harlem Globetrotters coming to Huntington and Charleston January 2020.

This year at every show, they will attempt to break a new world record.

They are also introducing 'The Fifth Quarter,' a free, interactive post-game autograph sessions for fans.

Click here for tickets.