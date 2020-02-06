The Appalachian Children’s Chorus is organizing its first Harmonies of the Heart Dinner and Dance on Friday, February 14th at the Embassy Suites beginning at 6 p.m.

Founder and Artistic Director, Selina Midkiff, in Studio 3.

Music will be provided by the RiverJam band, there will also be a magician, photographer, and ACC's choristers will add to the entertainment.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online , by calling 304-343-1111, or emailing accinfo@wvacc.org.

