Harness wearing whale... trained by Russian navy?

NORWAY (CNN) -- Beluga whales are popular attractions at the aquarium, but could they also be trained spies?

Marine experts say it's possible after fishermen in Norway spotted a beluga along the northern coast wearing a harness.

The harness appeared to be specially made and bore mounts for GoPro cameras on each side.

The harness clips read: "equipment St. Petersburg."

The sight is strange enough, but the mammal's backstory may be even more peculiar:

Some experts speculate the whale was trained by the Russian navy.

Jorgen Ree Wiig, a marine biologist with Norway's Directorate of Fisheries, tells CNN the Russian navy has been known to train belugas to conduct military operations before.

 
