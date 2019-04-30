Harness wearing whale... trained by Russian navy?

Beluga whales are popular attractions at the aquarium, but could they also be trained spies?

Marine experts say it's possible after fishermen in Norway spotted a beluga along the northern coast wearing a harness.

The harness appeared to be specially made and bore mounts for GoPro cameras on each side.

The harness clips read: "equipment St. Petersburg."

The sight is strange enough, but the mammal's backstory may be even more peculiar:

Some experts speculate the whale was trained by the Russian navy.

Jorgen Ree Wiig, a marine biologist with Norway's Directorate of Fisheries, tells CNN the Russian navy has been known to train belugas to conduct military operations before.

