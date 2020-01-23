Hate graffiti found on Marshall University campus

Hate-oriented graffiti was found on Marshall University’s campus, the university said Thursday in a release.

The graffiti was discovered in restrooms on the Huntington campus. The university says two instances were found Thursday and another was reported earlier this month.

Marshall Police are investigating. MU President Jerome Gilbert, who was traveling Thursday on university business, said “the behavior will not be tolerated on any level.”

Gilbert said in a statement, “Members of the Marshall University community are expected to abide by the Marshall University Creed, which says we are, among other things, a judicious, civil, safe and pluralistic community. This hate speech is against everything we stand for. We will do everything we can to identify the perpetrators.”

University officials said they’re not releasing the nature of the graffiti to avoid “copycat actions.”

The graffiti has since been cleaned up by Marshall’s Physical Plant staff.

