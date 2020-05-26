Hatfield-McCoy trail system has successful reopening weekend

The executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority calls the Memorial Day weekend a “banner weekend” for the trail system.

Jeffery Lusk said it was an “amazing weekend” along all 700 miles of the trail system. According to Lusk, lodging was sold out at the more than 60 providers. Based on that and the number of permits sold, he believes there were anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 riders.

The trails, which are normally open 365 days a year, were closed for close to two months, as a way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In addition to providing the guidance for COVID-19 for riders, masks and gloves were provided to people who needed and wanted them. Overall, Lusk said, people did a good job of following the guidelines.

According to Lusk, each rider spends approximately $365. He believes during the long weekend, roughly $1 million was pumped into the local economy.

Ruffner Woody is one the of the lodge owners who was relieved the trails reopened this weekend.

He owns the Devils Backbone Resort in Matewan. His location opened only about a year and a half ago. The shutdown, especially for a new business, was very concerning.

Woody said they were completely booked over the weekend with 60 guests, including a group of 15 from Wisconsin, who rented the facility's helipad cabin.

When the shutdown happened, Woody said it gave them time to build additional cabins on the property. He estimates the shutdown will cost his business about $85,000.

Having a full house, so to speak, isn’t just good for the Woody’s business, which sits along the Devil Anse Trail. It's also good for local small business.

"Well, we just add to it. There's already a lot of established small businesses that serve a lot of the trail riders. And this past weekend, going by all the various small businesses, the gas stations, the pizza places and so forth. They were full of trail riders, it was great to see. We love, kind of send all of our guests to those local establishments," Woody said.

Woody said his trail counter, last year, registered 20,000 trail riders by the resort.