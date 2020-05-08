Hatfield–McCoy Trails to reopen by Memorial Day weekend

A nationally known trail system in West Virginia will reopen May 21, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday during his daily COVID-19 news briefing.

The Hatfield–McCoy Trails, located in Logan, Kanawha, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, and Boone counties will be open to visitors by Memorial Day weekend but not without some enforced limitations.

Gov. Justice announced the following safety protocols for riders:



Riders are encouraged to wear face masks or face shields while stopped on trails. All riders are required to wear a helmet by law.



Riders are encouraged to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms.



Riders are encouraged to take their temperatures prior to arriving at a trail. Riders with temperatures greater than 100 degrees are not permitted to enter.



Any rider or visitor who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms must leave the trails immediately and seek medical care or a COVID-19 test.



Congregating in groups is not allowed on the trails.



Riders are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, remaining six feet apart when practical and safe.



Riders are discouraged from sharing a UTV, ATV or Off-Road dirt bike with anyone outside of their immediate group or party.

