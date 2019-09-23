HazMat team called to Martin County Sheriff's Office due to 'strong chemical odor'

A HazMat team is on its way to the Martin County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon.

The sheriff tells WYMT that a chemical odor in the building was so strong people "can't stand to be in there without feeling nauseous."

The smell was so strong, it even caused one woman's nose to bleed.

The office is closed until further notice and everyone is out of the building for safety reasons. We do not know how long the sheriff's office will be closed at this time.

The sheriff tells us that people started noticing the smell on Friday but it was faint and would come and go.

This is a developing story and will be updated. We have a reporter headed to the scene.